ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $481,003.24

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $481,003.24 and $5,792.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.50 or 0.00590366 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 174.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,613,762,805 coins and its circulating supply is 14,057,048,765 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.