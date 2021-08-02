ZUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,416.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $132,416.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00102468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00138849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.32 or 0.99322611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00845147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

