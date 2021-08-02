Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Down 4.1%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.36. 5,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

