Zynex, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zynex in a report released on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

ZYXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $484.02 million, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after buying an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

