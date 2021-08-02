Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynex in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

ZYXI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

