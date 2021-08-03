-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of -1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

