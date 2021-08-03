$0.23 EPS Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 276.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 4.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $75,297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after acquiring an additional 516,817 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

