-$0.27 EPS Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNLN stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 19,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,029. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

