$0.27 EPS Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

