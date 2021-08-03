$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProSight Global will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProSight Global.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Shares of ProSight Global stock remained flat at $$12.85 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 381,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,363. The stock has a market cap of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

