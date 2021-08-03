$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CIR opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $614.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.43. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

