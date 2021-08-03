$0.33 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

DAL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

