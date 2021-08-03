$0.68 EPS Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Qualys posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.28. 195,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.76. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

