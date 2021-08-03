$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $132,333,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. 2,569,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

