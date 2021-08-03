$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

SON stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

