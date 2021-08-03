0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Tops $17.85 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $175,680.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00097411 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.