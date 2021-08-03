0xcert Price Hits $0.0026 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. 0xcert has a market cap of $893,948.28 and approximately $8,914.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00810400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.