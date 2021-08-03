$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. TreeHouse Foods also posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THS opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $2,281,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

