$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 536%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $161,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

