$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

