$1.40 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.19. 805,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

