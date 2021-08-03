$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 924,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.27. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

