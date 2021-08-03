$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 924,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.27. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.