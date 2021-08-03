$1.93 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Brunswick posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $9.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

NYSE BC opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after buying an additional 128,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

