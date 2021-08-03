103,306 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,306 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 568,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,344,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.