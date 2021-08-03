1,052,546 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,052,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,510,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 9.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after purchasing an additional 586,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 114,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973,619. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92.

