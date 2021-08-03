105,465 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,886,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. On average, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

