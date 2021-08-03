11,106 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Ctc LLC

Ctc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,835,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.0% of Ctc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,716.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,559.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

