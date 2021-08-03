11,329 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $105.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.