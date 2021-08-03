$12.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $22.03 million. Cellectis reported sales of $4.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $60.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $620.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

