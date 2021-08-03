133,097 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $3,595,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.