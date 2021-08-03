136,094 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,112,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of DexCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM traded up $10.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,979. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

