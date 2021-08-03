1,368,900 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,368,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,050,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,972,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion and a PE ratio of -63.42.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.