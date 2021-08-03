$14.59 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $14.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJX opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $294.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

