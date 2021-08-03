14,580 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

NYSE:SLG opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

