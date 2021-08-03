$148.47 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report $148.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $151.24 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $583.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

