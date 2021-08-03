154,915 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,660. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

