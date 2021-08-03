15,567 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $82,565,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,257,000 after purchasing an additional 165,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

