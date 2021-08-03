156,484 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Metromile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MILE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $25,030,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $14,406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MILE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

