156,863 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

