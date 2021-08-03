$167.36 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce sales of $167.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.90 million to $190.90 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $141.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $663.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $597.01 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $667.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,842 shares of company stock worth $1,019,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

