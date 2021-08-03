$173.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $173.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.30 million and the highest is $176.15 million. Standex International reported sales of $139.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $653.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SXI opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.