1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 30,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.79. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

