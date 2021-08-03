196,899 Shares in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

