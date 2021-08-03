197,115 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 197,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. 12,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,105. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

