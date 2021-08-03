1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $15.86 million and $29,702.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00221389 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

