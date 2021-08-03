1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

