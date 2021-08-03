$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

