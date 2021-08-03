$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $204.30 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

