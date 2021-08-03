$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce sales of $2.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $490.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

