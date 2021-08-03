$20.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $20.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $22.66 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $87.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.78 billion to $89.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.53 billion to $93.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

